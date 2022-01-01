Go
4 Brothers Bar & Grill - Sioux Center

Family-friendly restaurant featuring great food and atmosphere along with a wide beer selection.

50 St Andrew's Way

No reviews yet

Center Cut Sirloin$20.00
4Bros Burger$10.00
BBQ Pork Mac & Ch.$16.00
Farmhouse Burger$13.00
Fett. Chick$15.00
Twtd Sister Sandwich$12.50
Boneless Wings$10.50
Ceasar Salad$11.00
French Fries$4.00
Sante Fe Chicken Salad$12.00

50 St Andrew's Way

Sioux Center IA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
