Primos Restaurant
Full Service Italian Restaurant
1717 N Bayshore Dr, Suite 101
Location
1717 N Bayshore Dr, Suite 101
Miami FL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Paolo Fontanot Bakery & Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Pura Vida
We believe health is the main ingredient to happiness so we made it our mission to serve nutrient rich wholesome ingredients that fuel your body and satisfy your hunger cravings.
Nite Owl Drive-in
Welcome to Nite Owl
Melinda's
Home delivery and take out for Downtown, Brickell, Health District and up to 79th Street. Melinda's serves freshly prepared pizza, sandwiches, tacos and nachos as well as daily specials.
Beer, wine, liquor, mixers and even Orchids are also available for delivery and take out