Olive's Fresh Pizza Bar Edina

Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Thai Chili Ginger Chicken, Shiitake Mushroom, Asian Slaw-(Napa & Red Cabbage, Green Onion, Carrot). Finished with Chopped Peanuts, Crushed Wonton Chips, Peanut Sauce, Cilantro, and Lime. ***(Wonton Chips and Peanut Sauce Contain Gluten)***