Go
Toast

Petite Chou

Petite Chou will be open Thursday - Sunday for patio dining and online carryout.

823 E Westfield Blvd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Soda$3.00
12oz can of Coke, Diet Coke, or Sprite
Omelet Du Jour$11.00
Chef's Selection

Location

823 E Westfield Blvd.

Indianapolis IN

Sunday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Monon Food Co

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

317 Burger

No reviews yet

Indy's best burgers, wings & beer!

317 BBQ

No reviews yet

We believe in keeping things simple and doing it well. We honor the culture of texas style barbecue while utilizing local products. Although we don't have access to Texas specific woods (ie. mesquite and post oak), we source local DNR approved hickory and oak. Our meats are cooked over hard wood for a delicious, smokey finish. 317BBQ's in-house team works diligently to prepare scratch sides, sauces and desserts for your enjoyment.

Public Greens

No reviews yet

Public Greens Ripple is open for Dinning room seating. Online ordering pickup on the Monon side of the building. Walk-ups accepted. Patio is opening for dining.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston