Naan - Indian Bistro
welcome to naan indian bistro, a fine dining byob indian restaurant in moorestown mall, new jersey. our food pays tribute to ancient cuisine and culinary styles of india with a craft menu that utilizes fresh and quality ingredients, spices that have immense medicinal and healing benefits, and combines it with modern dining aspects, careful attention to detail, and bold flavors to bring you a holistic approach towards indian cuisine and fine dining. we welcome our guests to experience indian hospitality along with our indulgent cuisine, in line with the saying, “athithi devo bhava” [guests are equivalent to god]. come, catch a glimpse of india at naan indian bistro!
400 Route 38, Space 1023
Location
Moorestown NJ
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
