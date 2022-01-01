Go
El Mercat Bar de Tapas

El Mercat Bar de Tapas is a restaurant that represents the essence of Spanish cultural diversity. A concept of simple and delicious food; serving shareable, seasonal, and house-made dishes.
The menu will allow guests to savor different dishes that will take them through a vibrant Spanish culinary journey with the most exciting flavors of true tapas fare.

101 Gibbs Street

Popular Items

Montadito de Carne$13.00
Seared Steak, Olive Chimichurri, Toasted Bread
Albondigas$11.00
Lamb meatballs, tomato sauce, manchego
Pulpo con Patatas$18.00
Octopus, potatoes, paprika
Coles de Bruselas$10.00
Pan seared brussels sprouts, red onions, Add: bacon lardons +$2
Ensalada de Remolacha$12.00
Roasted beet salad with goat cheese, sherry vinaigrette, marcona almonds
Patatas Bravas$11.00
Fried potatoes, brava sauce, garlic aioli
Medium Paella Mariscos$38.00
Mussels, clams, squid, shrimp
Pan con Tomate$6.00
Toasted bread with tomato and garlic
Croquetas de Jamon$13.00
Ham croquettes, membrillo
Zanahorias Rostizadas$12.00
Baby carrots, crushed almonds, whipped goat cheese

Location

Rockville MD

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
