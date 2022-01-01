Go
Arashi Ramen - Ballard

5401 20th Ave NW

Popular Items

A2 Honey Garlic Karaage$9.00
Japanese fried chicken with our special honey garlic sauce.
B4 Soboro Bowl$7.50
Rice with sweet ground pork, egg, green onion.
B3 Curry Bowl$7.50
Japanese style curry with rice, ground chicken, red radish.
R7 TanTan Ramen$13.75
Thick Noodle. Sesame paste, seasoned ground pork, green onion, chili oil.
R1 Shio Ramen$11.75
Thin Noodle. Salt based, pork belly chashu, seasoned soft-boiled egg, bean sprouts, green onion, red ginger.
C1 Gyoza combo$6.75
3 pieces of Gyoza + 1/2 size house salad
Side Rice$1.50
B1 Chashu Bowl$7.50
Rice with marinated chopped chashu, egg, green onion, seaweed, red ginger.
R9 Cold Sweet Soy Ramen$12.75
Thick Noodle. Sweet soy sauce, chopped chashu, seasoned soft-boiled egg, tomato, vege, sesame seed.
R8 Spicy TanTan Ramen$14.50
Very Popular. Thick Noodle. Spicy sesame paste, seasoned ground pork, green onion, chili oil.
Location

Seattle WA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
