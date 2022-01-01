Go
Toast

Karai Ramen

Come in and enjoy!

640 W. Republic Rd. ste100

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

640 W. Republic Rd. ste100

Springfield MO

Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Red's Giant Hamburg

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Black Sheep

No reviews yet

Voted Best Burgers and Fries in Missouri!

Cedars South

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ohana Japanese Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston