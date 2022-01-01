Go
Toast

The Classic Cookie

Breakfast & Lunch cafe with full espresso bar & bakery counter

409 W Gregory BLVD

Popular Items

O.G.$8.00
Toasted English muffin, shaved ham, fried egg, cheddar cheese, arugula
Chicken Salad Sand$9.00
Creamy chicken salad with celery, grapes & nuts
Cinnamon Roll$4.75
Chocolate Chip$2.25
Biscuits & Gravy$13.00
2 Thick buttermilk biscuits, creamy sausage gravy.
Optional- add egg or protein
Hash Brown$2.25
Bee Elle Tee$11.00
Honey brioche, thick cut bacon, sliced tomato, lettuce, garlic aioli
Smoked Turkey$11.00
shaved turkey, cucumber, herbed cream cheese, honey mustard, lettuce
Short Rib Burrito$13.00
Braised short rib, hash browns, soft scrambled egg, shredded cheddar, lettuce
Esme's Breakfast$6.00
Mickey Mouse pancakes, potatoes, bacon, fresh fruit

409 W Gregory BLVD

Kansas City MO

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
