Pappas Restaurant

Preserving the honor of old-world Greek recipes and hospitality, and marrying them with the influence of quality, contemporary Mediterranean cuisine, to achieve the delicate fusion of tradition and innovation.
Originally founded by Angelo Pappas, Pappas Restaurant and 12 Islands Restaurant are celebrating their 47th year. Angelo is turning Pappas Restaurant’s reputation for delicious dining over to a new generation. In an effort to keep the family restaurant within the family, Angelo’s son Chris has taken over as owner and general manager of Pappas Restaurant, while dad takes a step back to greet and interact with customers during his retirement.

1130 Main Street

Popular Items

Chicken Tender Basket$11.49
Choice of sauce. Served with choice of two sides.
Bacon Cheddar Burger$9.89
Bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & pickle on a sesame seed bun. Served with choice of one side.
The Julienne$10.49
Ham, roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, tomato, cucumber, iceberg & romaine lettuce. Served with choice of dressing.
Pancakes$6.29
Four pancakes, whipped butter and maple syrup.
Meat-Lovers Skillet$9.89
Two eggs any style with ham, country sausage, bacon, cheddar cheese and skillet potatoes. Served with choice of toast.
Country Fried Steak & Eggs$10.49
Two eggs any style, country sausage gravy, American fries & choice of toast.
Lemon Rice Soup (Quart)$9.99
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.59
Fiery crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato & bleu cheese crumbles on a flour tortilla. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Choice of one side.
Lemon Rice Soup (Bowl)$3.89
Boneless Wings$6.99
Choice of BBQ or Buffalo.

Location

1130 Main Street

Crown Point IN

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
