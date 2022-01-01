Go
LUV Collective is a coffee shop and collaborative physical space dedicated to fostering an environment that is safe and inclusive for all people. We believe in creating an equitable and sustainable system of trade from the coffee farm all the way to your cup.

16182 California 1

Popular Items

Bagel$3.75
sales tax
Brie, Walnut, and Fig Toast$9.00
Sourdough Toast, Brie Cheese, Walnuts, Fig Jam (sales tax)
Seasonal Latte$6.00
Filter Coffee$2.50
Breakfast Burrito$9.00
Egg, Hashbrown, Cheese, Tortilla (sales tax)
Blueberry Lemon Scone$4.50
Matcha Latte$5.25
Dollar Coffee$1.00
Latte$4.75
Chocolate Pretzel Croissant$4.75
Location

Huntington Beach CA

Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
