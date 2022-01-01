Fuji Sushi Bar and Grill - Upper King
From signature sushi rolls to traditional hibachi entrees, Fuji Charleston has been providing Charleston with authentic Japanese cuisine since September 2009.
Fuji offers weekly specials and happy hour from 4:00-7:00 p.m. daily, boasting a full bar equipped with an extensive wine, beer, and sake selection.
Fuji exudes a laid-back atmosphere, perfect for dinner with the family or a night out with friends. So come join our friendly staff any day of the week for delicious cocktails and mouth-watering eats.
Location
585 King Street
Charleston SC
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
