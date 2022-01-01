Go
Egg Mania - Schaumburg

Come in and enjoy!

1135 North Salem Drive

Popular Items

Chutney Cheese Grill$4.00
Cold Coco$5.99
Thick chocolate drink with chocolate chips
Rajwadi Coco$6.99
Thick chocolate drink with ice cream topped with chocolate chips, cashews and chocolate syrup.
Sweet Pan$2.49
Lapeti$12.99
Semi cooked omelet stuffed with shredded masala boiled eggs and cheese closed in shape of a burrito
Chapati$1.25
Home-made chapati
Masala Soda$2.99
Indian style 'Limbu Soda’
Masala Thumps Up$3.49
Thums Up$2.49
Boil Tikka$12.99
Sliced boiled eggs in buttery tomato based gravey with strong flavor of garlic and chilly
Location

1135 North Salem Drive

Schaumburg IL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
