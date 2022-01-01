Go
Addiction Restaurants Inc.

2131 Northeast 48th Street

Popular Items

Blackened Mahi-Mahi$17.95
well seasoned with blackened spice, topped with pineapple salsa mixed + balsamic sauce,served with two side dishes
Addiction Fried Egg Burger$13.99
Served with Crispy Fries/Topped with cheese, lettuce,tomato,onion,two fried eggs
Regular French Fries$3.99
daily side dishes
bottled Sparkling mineral water$2.75
Beverages
Half baby back Ribs$17.95
well seasoned with kosher salt & ground pepper, slow cooked, fall of the bone, topped with Creamy BBQ sauce, served with one side dish +small salad
Full baby back Ribs$21.99
Well seasoned with kosher salt & ground pepper, slow cooked, fall of the bone, topped with Creamy BBQ sauce, served with one side dish +small salad
Mozzarella sticks 6PC$8.99
served with marinara sauce +grated parmesan cheese
Addicition Alfredo Pasta$10.99
penne pasta, creamy Alfredo sauce,grated parmesan cheese
Penne Alla Vodka Pasta$10.99
penne pasta,creamy tomato vadka sauce, grated parmesan cheese
Skirt Churrasco Steak$20.99
Juicy marinated skirt churrasco,seasoned with kosher salt & ground pepper, served with fried plantains,chimichuri sauce + small salad

Location

Lighthouse Point FL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
