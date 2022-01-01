Cafe 1935
Cafe 1935 is exclusive to William Blair employees at the 150 N Riverside building.
From made-to-order eggs and sandwiches, build your own salads, hot meal stations and grab n’ go favorites, 1935 has the breakfast and lunch options to get you through the day at the top of your game. In addition to our housemade items, you can recharge or fuel up with freshly made smoothies and juices at the Barista Bar. Soups, wraps, hot drinks, and sushi…yes we have that too!
150 N Riverside Plaza
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 11:00 am
|Monday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 11:00 am
