Prescription Chicken

Practically Homemade From Scratch Chicken Soups!

1819 7th Street NW

Popular Items

Cutest Mini Challah in Town$2.00
our handmade mini challah rolls!
Grandma Style Chicken Soup$12.00
Like Grandma used to make, served with pulled chicken, sauteed veggies, dill, your choice of noodles or matzah balls or BOTH!
Spicy Hangover Chicken Soup$13.00
This soup is made with ingredients that help cure a hangover, we promise! Served with pulled chicken and sauteed veggies.
Chicken Bone Broth$12.00
This rich and roasty sipping broth is packed with vitamins and minerals. We call it our SUPERbroth!
Bi-Partisan Chicken Soup$14.00
Our Grandma-style soup that comes with both matzah balls AND egg noodles...because if you have to reach across the aisle, it might as well be a soup decision!
Creamy Pot Pie$13.00
Pot pie in soup form? Yes, please! Seasoned with fresh thyme and rosemary; served with corn, potatoes, sautéed veggies and pulled chicken breast. Cannot be modified.
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.50
Ramen(ish)$15.00
Um YUM. This rich ramen broth has fresh ramen egg noodles, a matzah ball, corn, handpulled chicken breast and a nice pop of spice. Cannot be modified.
Dinner for 4$35.00
This package includes 2 quarts of soup (Grandma Noodle and Grandma Matzah Ball), 4 of our challah style rolls and 4 salted chocolate chip cookies.
Cold/Frozen Quart of Soup$12.00

Location

1819 7th Street NW

Washington DC

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

