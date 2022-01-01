Go
Landmark Cafe & Grill

At Landmark Cafe & Grill, we serve Cajun-American comfort food in a charming atmosphere fit for relaxation and good conversation. We may have had a few different names over the years, but we’re still the same Lucedale staple that this community has known since 1917. There’s nothing we love more than seeing our longtime guests leave happy, and it’s always a joy welcoming new ones. We hope you’ll come by to enjoy a meal and experience the history and charm Landmark Cafe & Grill has to offer.

Popular Items

Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos$12.99
Three tacos filled with lettuce, pepper-jack cheese, and tomatoes topped with boom boom shrimp and a ranch drizzle.
Fried Pickles$6.99
Breaded and fried pickle slices served with ranch dressing.
Dessert Nachos$7.99
Creole Chicken$11.99
A bed of creamy mashed potatoes topped with a fried chicken breast smothered in our homemade crawfish sauce and fried jalapeños.
Cajun Seafood Pasta$13.99
Medley of shrimp, crawfish, mushrooms and crawfish sauce served over angel hair pasta.
Fried Shrimp Basket$13.99
Shrimp, catfish, oysters and crawfish tails are served with hushpuppies.
Sweet Tea
Fried Mushrooms$8.99
Chicken Tender Basket$8.99

Location

5173 Main Street

Lucedale MS

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
