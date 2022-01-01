Go
Luckey's Woodsman

Bridging the divide between outdoor recreation and professional food service. We are on a mission to get you adventuring more, eating better and dreaming bigger.

13000 SW Century Dr

No reviews yet

Popular Items

LITTLE CHEDDAR MAC$10.00
HOT CHEETO PIE$15.00
FLAMING HOT CHEETOS, white cheddar, beer cheese, habanero mango aoili, cotija, charred jalapeno, chives.
FRITO PiE$16.00
Frito Corn Chips, Mug Root Beer braised carnitas, woodsman beans, white cheddar beer cheese, pico, arugula pesto, chipotle aioli, cotija, charred jalapeno, chives.
MUG ROOTBEER$4.00
GINGER ALE$4.00
LITTLE CHEESE BURGER$11.00
PEACE PARK BURGER$16.00
Two smashed patties, Nacho Doritos, whiskey caramelized onions, Tillamook white cheddar, chipotle aioli, pickle.
WILDFIRE SMASH BURGER$16.00
Two smashed patties, Flaming Hot Cheetos, roasted jalapeño, ghost pepper cheddar. mango habanero aioli.
DIET PEPSI$4.00
O.G GRILLED CHEESY$14.00
Nominated best grilled cheese by Visit Bend –Lays® Potato Chips and Parmesan crusted grilled cheese with goat cheese, white cheddar, bacon and pickles.
13000 SW Century Dr

Bend OR

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
