Sharky's Waterfront Grill

A Restaurant On The Water That Specializes In Seafood? Imagine That! Well, We Did! Sharky’s Is The Freshest Restaurant On The Water And Serves The Freshest Seafood This Side Of The Harbor! But Wait—There’s More! Knowing That Man Cannot Live On Seafood Alone—You’ll Find The Best Burgers In Kingwood (We Dare You To Try The Great White Shark Burger) As Well As A Bountiful Selection Of Sandwiches, Salads Or Gumbo—And Did We Mention The Desserts?! The Whale Shark Sundae And Mondae Is Sooo Big—It Can Feed The Whole Family!

1660 West Lake Houston Parkway

Popular Items

Fried Shrimp Po-Boy$12.99
fried popcorn shrimp served on a baguette with remoulade sauce, lettuce, red onions, tomatoes and fries
Combo Po-Boy$14.99
Choice of 2 (catfish, oysters, crawfish, or shrimp) served on a baguette with remoulade sauce, lettuce, red onions, tomatoes and fries
Coral Reef Ribeye$26.99
12 oz of certified Angus Ribeye steak topped with garlic butter shrimp scampi, loaded mashed potatoes & grilled asparagus
Harbor Side Chicken$17.99
2 broiled chicken breast topped with jack cheese, bacon strips, tomatoes and onions
Captain Marty's Whiskey Crab-a cup$7.50
A creamy savory bisque with blue crab garnished with chopped tomatoes and chives
Cabo Tacos$13.99
Two soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of broiled, blackened or beer battered tilapia topped with red cabbage, jicama, cilantro, baja sauce and Sharky’s rice
Crawfish Étouffée$17.99
blackened crawfish tails in Etouffee served with white rice
Sand Bar Chicken$18.99
2 broiled or parmesan crusted chicken topped with artichoke hearts, spinach and mushrooms
Shrimp Gumbo- a bowl$9.50
Sausage and Okra base Gumbo with white steamed rice
Chicken & Sausage Gumbo- a cup$7.50
Sausage and Okra base Gumbo with white steamed rice
1660 West Lake Houston Parkway

Kingwood TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
