Go
Toast

PITA Mediterranean Street Food

Street Food. Real Food.

1435 SOUTH HWY 27

No reviews yet

Location

1435 SOUTH HWY 27

CARROLLTON GA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Plates on the Square & Uncorked

No reviews yet

Plates on the Square has been serving Carrollton and the West Georgia region since 2008. The menu is large and wide-ranging, capable of accommodating just about any taste or occasion. However, we never allow diversity to compromise our quality. If it is on our menu, it is because we feel it is the best around.
We are grateful for your patronage and welcome any feedback. Enjoy!

Rosie's Cafe

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

La Chiquita Authentic Mexican Food

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Olive Tree

No reviews yet

Welcome to The Olive Tree Restaurant where we offer Greek and Italian Cuisine from homemade recipes. You will leave knowing you made the right choice in dining with us.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston