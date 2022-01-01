West End Wine Bar - Durham
Your neighborhood wine and cocktail bar.
601 W Main St Suite E
Location
601 W Main St Suite E
Durham NC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
West End Billards
Come in and enjoy!
Clouds Durham
In October 2016, Clouds Brewing opened our third location in Durham’s Brightleaf Square. We have German inspired beer and Mexican inspired food, with 50 taps on tap including 30 of our own Clouds beer
Dram & Draught - Durham
Neighborhood Bar with over 300 Whiskeys!
Bull McCabe's Irish Pub
This menu is only for take out orders which can be picked up at the bar. If you would like to order for dine in, please scan the QR code at your table or visit the bar.