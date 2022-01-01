Go
Toast

R Burgers- La Habra

Eat R Burgers!
Serving juicy burgers, ice cream shakes and the best chicken tenders from California to Vegas!
Join us every day for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Dine-In, Drive-Thru or Take-Out? Enjoy!

241 South Harbor Boulevard

No reviews yet

Popular Items

R Burger$8.49
Our Signature R Burger includes:
100% fresh ground beef patty
Avocado,
Crispy Bacon,
red onions,
lettuce,
tomato,
pickles,
1000 island dressing.
(lettuce wrap available upon request).
Onion Rings$6.99
Crispy Seasoned Onion Rings served with Homemade Ranch Dressing.
Beef Taquitos$7.99
Homemade Beef Taquitos.
Served with fresh Guacamole shredded lettuce and Pico de Gallo.
Fries$2.99
Crispy French Fries seasoned to perfection!
4 Piece with Fries$8.99
4 Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders served with French Fries and Ranch Dressing.
#7 R Burger$13.99
Our Signature R Burger Includes:
Avocado,
Bacon,
1000 Island Dressing,
Red Onions,
Lettuce,
Tomatoes,
Pickles,
Combo includes French Fries and Drink
Zucchini Sticks$6.99
Homemade Zucchini sticks served with Ranch dressing.
#5 Original Burger$10.99
Original Burger Includes:
1000 Island Dressing,
Red Onions,
Lettuce,
Tomatoes,
Pickles,
Combo includes French Fries and Drink
Original Burger$5.39
100% fresh (never frozen) ground beef served on a gourmet brioche bun with red onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles and 1000 island dressing (lettuce wrap available upon request).
Patty Melt$8.69
Patty Melt includes:
Grilled Rye Toast,
Burger Patty,
Grilled Onions,
2 Slices American Cheese.
See full menu

Location

241 South Harbor Boulevard

La Habra Heights CA

Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Burrito Brothers

No reviews yet

We Specialize in Burritos, Burgers, Hot Dogs, Tacos, and we CATER all events. We are a family owned and operated Small Business. We believe in serving our community, and we source local with Farmers and Ranchers for the freshest cuts of meat and produce. We offer Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner 7 days a week. Please stop in, so we can share our California Mexican style food with you and your loved ones.

La Ranchera Mexican Food

No reviews yet

A small family owned authentic Mexican restaurant in La Habra.

Robeks

No reviews yet

Robeks Evaluation Lab

Crazy Rock'n Sushi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston