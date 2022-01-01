Go
R Burgers-Moreno Valley

Eat R Burgers!
Serving juicy burgers, ice cream shakes and the best chicken tenders from California to Vegas!
Join us every day for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Dine-In, Drive-Thru or Take-Out? Enjoy!

23750 Alessandro Boulevard

Popular Items

#12 Chicken Tenders 4PC$10.99
Chicken Tenders come with French Fries and includes Ranch dressing.
Combo includes a regular Drink
4 Piece with Fries$8.99
4 Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders served with French Fries and Ranch Dressing.
Zucchini Sticks$6.99
Homemade Zucchini sticks served with Ranch dressing.
Original Burger$5.39
100% fresh (never frozen) ground beef served on a gourmet brioche bun with red onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles and 1000 island dressing (lettuce wrap available upon request).
Carne Asada Burrito$9.99
Carne Asada Burrito includes:
Grilled Carne Asada,
Rice,
Beans,
Onions,
and Cilantro.
Served with homemade red salsa on the side.
Carne Asada Taco$4.49
Grilled Carne Asada Taco garnished with Onions and Cilantro
Homemade Red Salsa on the side.
Fries$2.99
Crispy French Fries seasoned to perfection!
#4 French Toast Plate$9.95
The French Toast Plate includes;
4 Pieces of French Toast topped with cinnamon and powdered sugar
4 pieces of crispy bacon or 4 sausage links,
3 Eggs prepared any style
Onion Rings$6.99
Crispy Seasoned Onion Rings served with Homemade Ranch Dressing.
Side of Ranch$0.50
Location

23750 Alessandro Boulevard

Moreno Valley CA

Sunday5:45 am - 11:30 pm
Monday5:45 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday5:45 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday5:45 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday5:45 am - 11:30 pm
Friday5:45 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday5:45 am - 11:30 pm
