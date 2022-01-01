Go
Toast

Big Daddys Pizza Sevierville

This is not your average pizza pie! At the heart of Big Daddy's is a 550 degree, wood-fired flame inside of a one-of-a-kind brick oven. Our pizza starts with handcrafted, homemade dough that is pulled by our own "pizzeoli". It is then topped with one of our homemade sauces and fresh ingredients. We're so committed to that freshness that there isn't a freezer on the premises. The end product pays homage to the pizza's classic Neapolitan roots with a deliciously, crispy crust.

What are you waiting for?
The oven is fired up and we're ready to serve you the best pizza you've ever had!

1820 Parkway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Florentine$14.99
We take our spinach-artichoke dip and use it as the pizza base. Then we add chicken and roma tomatoes. Creamy and delicious.
Great White$14.99
Alfredo Sauce topped with mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, feta and Parmesan. Cheesy cheesiness!
Wing It$14.99
Ranch dressing, chicken marinated in our wing sauce, red onions, garlic and jalapenos.
Margarita$14.99
Marinara sauce, topped with fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.
Cheese
Carnivore$16.99
Marinara sauce, mozzarella-provolone blend, prosciutto, Italian sausage, pepperoni and freshly-seasoned ground beef.
Big Dill$14.99
Alfredo base,Ranch seasoning, Ranch dressing, mozzarella-provolone blend, fresh dill & lotsa pickles.
Bomber$9.99
A simple and delicious pepperoni pizza pie.
Veggie$14.99
Marinara sauce, mozzarella-provolone blend, red onion, green pepper, black olives, and mushrooms.
CBR$14.99
Olive oil, garlic, mozzarella-provolone blend, chicken and bacon. Drizzled with ranch and buffalo wing sauce.
See full menu

Location

1820 Parkway

Sevierville TN

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bluffs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Smoky Mountain Burritos Mexican Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Junction 35 Spirits

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brick and Spoon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston