Kismet Cafe & Go

Popular Items

Meat, Egg and Cheese$6.50
Eggs and your choice of cheese and breakfast meat on a freshly baked bagel
Southwest Egg$4.99
Eggs, diced green peppers and red onions with egg topped with pepper jack cheese You may add bacon, sausage, turkey sausage, or ham.
Chai Tea
Locally Roast Coffee
Crowd Pleaser$19.15
Tuna Melt$8.50
Homemade White Albacore tuna salad, tomato, red onion, and melted cheddar cheese on an open-faced fresh baked bagel
Kismet Bowl$12.50
32 oz Fountain Soda/ Iced Tea$2.45
Bagel with Homemade Cream Cheese$3.45
Egg and Cheese$4.70
Eggs and your choice of cheese on a freshly baked bagel

Location

1311 Londontown Boulevard

Eldersburg MD

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
