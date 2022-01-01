O'Reillys Irish Pub & Restaurant - Downtown
Come in and enjoy!
36 S Pennsylvania St
Location
36 S Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis IN
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Cafe Patachou
Cafe Patachou on the Park is open for patio service, limited inside dining, and online carryout orders Monday - Sunday, 8am - 3pm. Online Orders can be picked up at the front door.
Green District
Come in and enjoy!
Prime 47 Indy's Steakhouse
Prime 47-Indy's Steakhouse is a locally owned restaurant in downtown Indianapolis.
Yoshi - Indy Downtown
Delicious Sushi, Hibachi and Yogurt