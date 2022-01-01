- Home
- Vito’s Italian Kitchen - 1047 Port Republic Road
Vito’s Italian Kitchen - 1047 Port Republic Road
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
1047 port republic road
Harrisonburg, VA 22801
Menu
Popular Items
Served with Marinara
Candied walnuts, goat cheese, and seasonal fruit, on a bed of spinach with balsamic dressing
Romaine and spinach with grilled chicken, fresh tomato, italian herbs, and mozzarella with balsamic dressing. Served with toasted italian bread
Steak with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and mayo
Rigatoni simmered in a pink cream sauce with a splash of vodka
Rigatoni baked with tomato sauce and ricotta cheese, topped with melted mozzarella
Mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, fresh spinach, and garlic, topped with italian bacon.
Appetizers
Ricotta & EVOO whipped until smooth, drizzled with Hot Honey & crushed red pepper, served with toasted Italian bread
Served with Marinara
Strips of eggplant, battered and fried, covered with parmesan and served with spicy tomato sauce
Served with Marinara
Toasted italian bread topped with olive oil and garlic, chopped tomatoes, fresh basil, and italian herbs, sprinkled with parmesan cheese
Meatballs served with tasty tomato sauce, baked with mozzarella and sprinkled with parmesan and fresh basil. Served with toasted italian bread
Soups Salads
Romaine and spinach with grilled chicken, fresh tomato, italian herbs, and mozzarella with balsamic dressing. Served with toasted italian bread
Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan Reggiano, croutons, and creamy caesar dressing
Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan Reggiano, croutons, and creamy caesar dressing
Romaine, spinach, carrots, onions, tomato, feta cheese, and kalamata olives, served with greek dressing
Romaine, spinach, carrots, tomato, cucumber, mozzarella, and onion, with your choice of dressing on the side
Romaine and spinach, with almond slivers, carrots, shredded mozzarella, and seasonal fruit, topped with coconut battered crispy chicken, served with Raspberry vinaigrette
Romaine, spinach, carrots, onions, tomato, feta cheese, and kalamata olives, served with greek dressing
Layered slices of juicy tomato with fresh mozzarella and basil and drizzled with balsamic glaze
Romaine, spinach, mozzarealla, cheddar, tomatoes and crispy bacon, with parmesan peppercorn dressing on the side
Romaine, spinach, carrots, tomato, cucumber, mozzarella, and onion, with your choice of dressing on the side
Romaine, spinach, mozzarealla, cheddar, tomatoes and crispy bacon, with parmesan peppercorn dressing on the side
Candied walnuts, goat cheese, and seasonal fruit, on a bed of spinach with balsamic dressing
Romaine and spinach, with almond slivers, carrots, shredded mozzarella, and seasonal fruit, topped with coconut battered crispy chicken, served with Raspberry vinaigrette
Romaine and spinach with grilled chicken, fresh tomato, italian herbs, and mozzarella with balsamic dressing. Served with toasted italian bread
Sandwiches
Meatballs in tomato sauce with melted provolone
Breaded chicken breast topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, arugula, balsamic glaze, and olive oil
Italian deli meats, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, oil and vinegar
Breaded chicken breast topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella
Meatballs in tomato sauce with melted provolone
Steak with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and mayo
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, arugula, balsamic glaze, and olive oil
Italian deli meats, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, oil and vinegar
Steak with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and mayo
Wraps
Grilled chicken, mozzarella, onions, tomatoes, and chipotle mayo, baked in a wrap
Crispy chicken, mozzarella, tomatoes, lettuce, and honey mustard, served in a wrap
Pasta
Cream, egg, and parmesan cheese tossed with Pappardelle pasta
Delicious, baked layers of meat, mozzarella, ricotta, tomato sauce, and bechamel
With your choice of tomato or marinara
Pancetta and bacon, pepperoncino, chunks of fresh tomatoes, basil, and parmesan tossed with bucatini
Rigatoni simmered in a pink cream sauce with a splash of vodka
Jumbo shells stuffed with ricotta, baked in tomato sauce and melted mozzarella
Mushrooms and sweet itailan sausage simmered with whole peeled tomatoes, crushed red pepper, and red wine, tossed with rigatoni and parmesan
Smoked gouda blended with roasted red pepper, spicy sausage, olive oil, and parmesan, served over gnocchi
Filled with meat, spinach, and fresh herbs, baked in a creamy blend of tomato and bechamel
Rigatoni baked with tomato sauce and ricotta cheese, topped with melted mozzarella
Bucatini pasta tossed with bacon, parsley, cream, egg, and a hint of cinnamon
Entrees
Shrimp and salmon, simmered in white wine with spicy marinara and a splash of cream, served over linguini.
Shrimp sauteed in white wine with lemon and garlic, served over linguini
Slices of eggplant, dipped in a golden batter, lightly fried, baked in tomato sauce with melted cheese and bechamel, served over spaghetti
Simmered with white wine, lemon, and capers, served over spaghetti
Simmered with white wine, lemon, and capers, served over spaghetti
Breaded and lightly fried, topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella, served over spaghetti
Salmon broiled with white wine, garlic, and paprika, served over steamed spinach
Simmered in marsala wine and cream, with fresh cremini mushrooms, served over spaghetti
Sides
Desserts
Little Bambini
B Y O Pizza
Specialty Pizzas
Olive oil, red sauce, mozzarella, baked and topped with prosciutto, fresh arugula, and shaved parmegiano
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef, meatball, mozzarella, and red sauce.
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef, meatball, mozzarella, and red sauce.
Fresh spinach, feta cheese, mozzarella, diced tomatoes, crushed garlic, mushrooms, and homemade pesto sauce.
Whole peeled tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, chopped basil, and extra virgin olive oil.
Spicy steak, pepperoni, red onion, homemade pesto, whole peeled tomatoes, mozzarella, and hot sauce.
Stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella cheese and ham, served with marinara.
Feta cheese, kalamata olives, diced tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil and mozzarella.
Feta cheese, kalamata olives, diced tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil and mozzarella.
Mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, fresh spinach, and garlic, topped with italian bacon.
Fresh spinach, feta cheese, mozzarella, diced tomatoes, crushed garlic, mushrooms, and homemade pesto sauce.
Spicy steak, pepperoni, red onion, homemade pesto, whole peeled tomatoes, mozzarella, and hot sauce.
Olive oil, red sauce, mozzarella, baked and topped with prosciutto, fresh arugula, and shaved parmegiano
Stuffed with sausage, pepperoni, ham, mushroom, green pepper, and mozzarella, served with marinara.
Mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, fresh spinach, and garlic, topped with italian bacon.
Whole peeled tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, chopped basil, and extra virgin olive oil.
Pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, mushroom, red onions, mozzarella, and red sauce.
Pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, mushroom, red onions, mozzarella, and red sauce.
Lunch Specials
16 Thursday Special To Go Only
N A Bev
All hours
Sunday
11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday
11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday
11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday
11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday
11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday
11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday
11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
1047 port republic road, Harrisonburg VA 22801
Gallery
