Urban Village Brewing Co.

Urban Village’s craft beer and brick oven pizza pairing concept is the result, with co-owner Dave Goldman, a home brewer and graduate of University of the Sciences Brewing certificate program. Urban Village is the realization of the goal to create a concept that is thoroughly unique in its provision of craft beer and natural fermented yeast dough pizza fired in brick ovens. The result is a neighborhood brewpub that meets the same excellent quality standards of service the guys are known for.

1001 N 2nd St,

Popular Items

Strawberry Shortcake$7.00
Oreo Cheese Cake$8.00
Kids Pepperoni Pizza$7.00
Becca$20.00
braised brisket, sundried tomato, roasted garlic,
basil with mozzarella, cream & pecorino
Celeste$17.00
spicy cauliflower, sliced garlic, basil & tomato sauce
Kids Cheese Pizza$6.00
Mac & Cheese$10.00
creamy manchego & cheddar cheese sauce topped with
toasted brioche crumb
Kids Chicken Fingers$6.00
Rita$15.00
red pie with house mozzarella and fresh basil
Sofia$19.00
spicy fennel sausage, broccoli rabe pesto, tomato sauce,
mozzarella & finished with sharp provolone
Philadelphia PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
