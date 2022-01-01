Go
The Livery Restaurant and Saloon

Spacious bar and grill with exposed brick walls, wood accents, upstairs game room, and outdoor patio with firepit.

316 Wisconsin Street

Popular Items

TOT APP$9.00
One pound of sweet potato tots, served with cinnamon spiced dipping sauce.
Onion Rings APP$9.00
One pound of rings served with tangy horseradish sauce.
House Cut Fries APP$8.00
One pound of house cut fries, served with rosemary ketchup.
Cheese Kurds$9.00
Half pound of white cheddar cheese curds, includes ranch dipping sauce.
Meat and Potatoes$18.00
A blend of pork, beef and spices create a hearty meatloaf topped with
tomato-bourbon compote. Served with mashed potatoes and crispy brussel sprouts.
KFC$19.00
Beer battered chicken thighs: Korean BBQ, soba noodle salad; cilantro, spinach, jalapeno, red pepper, red cabbage, almonds, peanut sauce.
Vegetarian: Substitute Korean Fried Tofu
Location

316 Wisconsin Street

Eau Claire WI

Sunday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
