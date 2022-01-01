Maison De Lu - Ocean Springs, MS
Come in and enjoy!
626 Washington Avenue
Location
626 Washington Avenue
Ocean Springs MS
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Rooftop Taco & Tequila Bar
Rooftop Taco & Tequila Bar is a modern Mexican restaurant in downtown Ocean Springs.
Charred: A Steak & Oyster Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Mosaic Restaurant And Bar
We are an internationally inspired restaurant with upscale food and cocktails. We also have a beer house with 45 craft beer taps and a gorgeous outdoor patio with live music on the stage most evenings.
The Love Shack Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!