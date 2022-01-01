Go
Toast

The Bird

We’re the ultimate fried chicken sandwich shop, now with 2 locations in San Francisco!

115 New Montgomery Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

KETCHUP
THREE WINGS$8.00
Not your average party wings - we serve 'em whole! Get it classic or spicy. With celery sticks, housemade apple slaw. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.
RANCH
HOUSEMADE SRIRACHA
CURLY FRIES$3.50
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.25
Get it classic or spicy. House made apple slaw, mayo and pickles on a freshly toasted bun.
NAKED BIRD$8.00
Get it classic or spicy. Just the Bird, no bun. Housemade apple slaw on the side.
LOADED FRIES$4.75
Applewood smoked bacon, sour cream, green onions, melted cheddar cheese
CHICKEN BISCUIT WITH TOTS$6.50
Like a little brother to our Signature Sandwih - a half order of fried chicken (classic or spicy) served on a flaky brown butter brushed buttermilk biscuit. Includes a side of Tater Tots.
TATER TOTS$2.50

Location

115 New Montgomery Street

San Francisco CA

Sunday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Shota

No reviews yet

The Shota offers an Edomae-style omakase sushi and a Kaiseki-inspired dishes. Using seasonal seafood items sourced and jet-flown from the well known, Tsukiji Fish Market in Tokyo, Japan to maintain the highest quality. Our chefs ensure authenticity using a traditional-Edomae technique such as aging, curing, and marinating. Guests will also delight in small Kaiseki-inspired dishes which are made using fresh and local ingredients.

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Yank Sing

No reviews yet

Enjoy dim sum at Yank Sing!

Wayfare Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston