The Bird
We’re the ultimate fried chicken sandwich shop, now with 2 locations in San Francisco!
115 New Montgomery Street
Popular Items
Location
115 New Montgomery Street
San Francisco CA
|Sunday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
The Shota
The Shota offers an Edomae-style omakase sushi and a Kaiseki-inspired dishes. Using seasonal seafood items sourced and jet-flown from the well known, Tsukiji Fish Market in Tokyo, Japan to maintain the highest quality. Our chefs ensure authenticity using a traditional-Edomae technique such as aging, curing, and marinating. Guests will also delight in small Kaiseki-inspired dishes which are made using fresh and local ingredients.
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Yank Sing
Enjoy dim sum at Yank Sing!
Wayfare Tavern
Come in and enjoy!