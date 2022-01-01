The Shota

No reviews yet

The Shota offers an Edomae-style omakase sushi and a Kaiseki-inspired dishes. Using seasonal seafood items sourced and jet-flown from the well known, Tsukiji Fish Market in Tokyo, Japan to maintain the highest quality. Our chefs ensure authenticity using a traditional-Edomae technique such as aging, curing, and marinating. Guests will also delight in small Kaiseki-inspired dishes which are made using fresh and local ingredients.

