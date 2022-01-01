Bradbury Cafe
Kick-start your day with an espresso & hot breakfast sandwich or grab a brick oven pizza for a quick lunch on-the-go, all made fresh from The Bradbury Cafe. Our Cafe offers a convenient location for Vault Virginia guests and locals alike with a variety of drink options including Trager Brothers & Elixir Coffee, flavored lattes, and a selection of hot food items and garden fresh salads. Built on the historic Downtown Mall, The Bradbury Cafe is a welcoming place for possibility, connection, and community. Come join us!
300 East Main Street
Popular Items
Location
300 East Main Street
Charlottesville VA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Melting Pot
The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.
Three Notchd Brewing Company
Thanks so much for your order! Please note that delivery includes a $3 flat rate fee. Cheers!
Kama
Japanese Bar & Grill
South Street Brewery
South Street Brewery, founded in 1998, is Charlottesville's oldest brewery and one of the cornerstones of the craft brewing movement in Virginia. Visit our cozy brewpub built in a converted brick-walled warehouse to enjoy twelve taps of craft beer, a full bar, and a rotating menu of seasonal comfort food favorites.