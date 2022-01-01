Go
Bradbury Cafe

Kick-start your day with an espresso & hot breakfast sandwich or grab a brick oven pizza for a quick lunch on-the-go, all made fresh from The Bradbury Cafe. Our Cafe offers a convenient location for Vault Virginia guests and locals alike with a variety of drink options including Trager Brothers & Elixir Coffee, flavored lattes, and a selection of hot food items and garden fresh salads. Built on the historic Downtown Mall, The Bradbury Cafe is a welcoming place for possibility, connection, and community. Come join us!

300 East Main Street

Popular Items

Smoked Salmon BLAT$15.00
Smoked Salmon, Bacon, Avocado, Romaine, Tomato, Tarragon Aioli, Brioche Bun
Fish & Chips$15.00
Beer-Battered Cod, Ginger Cabbage Slaw, Chili Crisp Cilantro Sauce, Pickled Red Onion, Brioche Bun
Location

Charlottesville VA

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
