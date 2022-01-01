Go
1. Tenzan

285 Columbus Avenue

Popular Items

Salmon Avocado$7.50
Tuna Avocado$8.00
Mushroom Cucumber Roll$5.50
Chicken Negimaki Appetizer$9.50
Oyster Roll$11.50
Deep Fried Oyster, Lettuce, Cucumbber, Mayonnaise & Flake
Vegetable Appetizer$8.50
Sauteed mixed vegetable
California$6.00
Kani stick with avocado and roe
Sweet Potato Roll$5.25
Tempura sweet potato with pineapple sauce.
A.A.C. Roll$5.50
Avocado, asparagus and cucumber
Special Dragon Roll$14.00
Shrimp Tempura & Cucumber Inside, Topped With Eel, Avocado And Eel Sauce.

Location

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
