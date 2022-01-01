Go
The Dog and Bear- Tahoma

Come in and enjoy!

7000 W Lake Blvd

Popular Items

PEPPERONI$20.00
SHROOM$21.00
PEPPERONI$22.00
SAUSAGE$23.00
PARMESAN CHICKEN WINGS$17.00
VEGGIE$21.00
MEAT LOVER$27.00
MARGHERITA$19.00
CAESAR SALAD$16.00
COPPA$25.00

Location

7000 W Lake Blvd

Tahoma CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
