The Dog and Bear- Tahoma
Come in and enjoy!
7000 W Lake Blvd
Popular Items
Location
7000 W Lake Blvd
Tahoma CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
West Shore Cafe and Inn
Old Tahoe Charm, Fresh California Cuisine
Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge
Come in and enjoy! We have lakefront full service dining and take out counter service! This is how you do lakefront dining! Enjoy.
Cedar House Pub at Granlibaken Tahoe
The Cedar House Pub is known for comfort food with a gourmet twist. Surprise your family with a delectable to-go dinner. We offer many dining options for guests with specialized dietary needs, family-style meals, and even options for little humans’ distinguished palates.
Granlibakken Resort - Food Truck
It’s taco time with casual Mexican cuisine, including street tacos, nachos, and burritos, served from our Food Truck which is currently available for private hire.