Iron Horse Sports Pub & People's Choice Pizza

We are a multi-faceted concept: local sports pub & bar and delivery pizza joint based out of Unionville (Farmington).

45 South Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Texas Cheesesteak - Half$10.50
Shaved steak sauteed to order and served on a soft roll with American cheese, mayo, onions and BBQ sauce
Eggplant Parmesan - Giant$16.00
served hot with spaghetti sauce and provolone cheese
Meatball - Half$8.50
served hot with spaghetti sauce and provolone cheese
Ham - Half$7.00
Chicken Patty - Half$8.00
Italian - Giant$16.00
Hamburger
Served on a brioche roll. Customize if you need to add condiments
Pepperoni - Half$7.75
Italian - Half$8.50
Tuna - Half$8.50
Location

Farmington CT

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
