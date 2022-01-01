The Pour House

Grain Theory

No reviews yet

Our beer is about thoughtfully creating and molding that precious concoction that will facilitate so many great stories and laughs, so many friendships, so many human connections. It's about forging that magnetic thing that people have naturally gathered around to enjoy each other and to savor life for thousands of years.

In the age where most people spend much of their day online; where the majority of human social interactions are experienced through a phone screen- there is absolutely no substitute for gathering together around the table and having a couple pints. The stories that are told, the laughs shared, the human connections. There is no digital version of this. And that is what our beer is. That is Grain Theory.

