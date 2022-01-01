Go
Toast

Healdsburg Bar & Grill

HBG is a casual American restaurant with a large outdoor patio and deck in the center of Healdsburg. Great burgers, full bar, local draft microbrews

245 Healdsburg Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sesame Crusted Salmon Salad$18.00
Asian slaw and lettuces, pickled ginger, daikon sprouts, won-ton crisps. Wasabi aioli served on the side
Shirley Temple$3.50
French Fries$5.50
Generous basket of hot crispy fries generous enough to share
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$8.00
with a maple balsamic glaze and crispy bacon bits
Sesame Crusted Salmon Salad$18.00
Asian slaw and lettuces, pickled ginger, daikon sprouts, won-ton crisps. Wasabi aioli served on the side
Crisp Spicy Chicken Sandwish$16.50
Brined Breast, Creamy Avocado, Pepper Jack, Pepperoncini and Chipotle Aioli
French Fries$5.50
Generous basket of hot crispy fries generous enough to share
Bacon Burger$14.00
Thick apple-wood smoked bacon and your choice of cheese on our classic burger. All other accompaniments are served on the side
Classic Burger$12.50
HBG's famous burger with your choice of cheese. Half pound, freshly ground, Angus beef patty, cooked MEDIUM (a LITTLE RED in the center unless specified) on a garlic herb toasted Costeaux seeded bun. SERVED ON THE SIDE: tomato, lettuce leaf, thin slice red onion, Sonoma Brinery bread & butter pickles and roasted garlic aioli
Truffle Parmesan Fries$8.00
Generous basket of hot crispy fries tossed with white truffle oil and topped with grated Parmesan cheese. Enough to share

Location

245 Healdsburg Ave

Healdsburg CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Duke's Spirited Cocktails

No reviews yet

Duke's is a locally cultivated cocktail bar occupying a historic location that, since 1933, has been serving delicious libations to the hardworking people of Healdsburg, CA. Our mission is to provide a welcoming watering hole for locals and tourists alike, free of pretension and full of enjoyment, education and experimentation. Our menu showcases locally made spirits, beer and wine as well as a unique selection of brands from across the ocean. When it comes to the products we use behind the bar - If we can make it or grow it ourselves, we will. If we can’t, we will make sure it is the best we can buy.

Burdock

No reviews yet

high end small bites and cocktail bar

Hôtel Les Mars 𓆦 Chalkboard Restaurant

No reviews yet

Located just off the square in downtown Healdsburg, Chalkboard is casual and contemporary, and a celebration of the best ingredients Sonoma has to offer. Executive Chef Forest Lee Kellogg’s menu of small plates is inspired by produce from a dedicated 4.5 acre garden, paired with local wine flights and inventive cocktails. In addition the restaurant sources from local farmers and ranchers including Marin Sun Farms, Front Porch Farms, and Preston Farms.
Chalkboard’s daily-changing menu is defined by ingredients sourced from local purveyors and farms, highlighting crudos, just-picked salads, handmade pastas, roasted and grilled meats, seafood, and a selection of playful dessert offerings.
"Small plates creatively conceived and presented are the draw at this restaurant"
~ Michael Bauer, SF Chronicle's Top 10 Restaurants in Healdsburg
"The Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand Recipient" ~2013 - 2019

Flying Goat Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston