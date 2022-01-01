Weber Grill Restaurants

Chicago Prime Italian

FAMILY OWNED - Chicago Prime Italian stands alone as the brings a taste of Little Italy to the heart of the Northwest suburbs. The restaurant’s elegant décor captures Chicago Prime's rich history and presents the perfect backdrop for its celebrated Italian cuisine. Multiple dining rooms provide a warm and inviting atmosphere from over-sized windows framed by lush curtains, a cozy fireplace in one of two private dining rooms and a magnificent chandelier in the main dining room, each space has its own unique character. The extensive dinner menus feature the most beloved, best selling dishes including fresh salads, seafood, chops, and of course generous portions of renowned house made pastas. Join Chicago Prime Italian to celebrate a special occasion or escape for a quick bite with specials in the lounge.

