Ye Olde Saloon
Laid back atmosphere, comfort food,
great drinks, and amazing staff
1023 South Main Street
Popular Items
Location
1023 South Main Street
Royal Oak MI
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina
Come in and enjoy!
Holiday Market Carryout
Located at the north end of Holiday Market. Park in the purple parking spaces or close to the purple awning. You can either call and we'll bring it out or you can walk in.
Jim Bradys - Royal Oak
Established in 1954.
A story 67 years in the making Jim Brady's Detroit is a homage to the 1954 legendary original location on 7 mile & Greenfield. Sticking with tradition we are serving World Class Food and Drinks using local products and companies
Condado Tacos
ROYAL OAK, MI
WE DELIVER!
For a limited time, get your favorites to your door with our safe n' fast delivery.