Separatist Beer Project - Bar + Bottle
Come in and enjoy!
101 Northampton St
Location
101 Northampton St
Easton PA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Maxim's 22
You’re always welcome here. High or low. For lunch, dinner, or a drink at the end of a long day.
There’s brunch on Saturdays and Sundays, and 22 seats at the bar. 22 taps too. We’re relaxed here, and that means
you can come in shorts, or a suit. A dress or sneakers. We want you to be comfortable, whether you’re
having a Kobe beef hot dog, or a dry aged steak.
You’re always welcome here.
The Bayou
Southern Kitchen & Bar located on the circle in Easton.
Hoza Restaurant
Hoza serves to bring the flavors of Africa through our dishes while celebrating Pan African culture and art.
Billy's Downtown Diner
Come in and enjoy!