Go
Toast
  • /
  • Easton
  • /
  • Separatist Beer Project - Bar + Bottle

Separatist Beer Project - Bar + Bottle

Come in and enjoy!

101 Northampton St

No reviews yet

Location

101 Northampton St

Easton PA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Maxim's 22

No reviews yet

You’re always welcome here. High or low. For lunch, dinner, or a drink at the end of a long day.
There’s brunch on Saturdays and Sundays, and 22 seats at the bar. 22 taps too. We’re relaxed here, and that means
you can come in shorts, or a suit. A dress or sneakers. We want you to be comfortable, whether you’re
having a Kobe beef hot dog, or a dry aged steak.
You’re always welcome here.

The Bayou

No reviews yet

Southern Kitchen & Bar located on the circle in Easton.

Hoza Restaurant

No reviews yet

Hoza serves to bring the flavors of Africa through our dishes while celebrating Pan African culture and art.

Billy's Downtown Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston