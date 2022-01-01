Boxcar Gift Shop At Verde Canyon Railroad
Shopping at the Boxcar Gift Store is a traveler’s delight. The quality selection of souvenirs and clothing, home décor and keepsakes representing the Canyon, Railroad and Southwest is irresistible. The Store also celebrates the talent and creativity of local and regional artists in jewelry, sculpture and books.
Location
300 N Broadway
Clarkdale AZ
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Verde Canyon Railroad
From the moment you step foot on one of our meticulously refurbished train cars, you and your family will be transported to a simpler, more leisurely time away from the distractions and annoyances of our modern world. Breathe deep, order a drink and relax as you glide along on a 4-hour, 20-mile journey through 110 years of history while still enjoying modern creature comforts like comfortable seating, thoughtful décor, and awe-inspiring scenery.
