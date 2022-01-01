Go
Toast

Cafe Services

Come in and enjoy!

210N Brinton Lake Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Classic Chef Salad$6.99
Hard-Boiled Egg, Sliced Turkey, Salami & Ham, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Banana Pepper & Cheese, all placed upon a bed of Fresh Lettuce.
Chic Pea Salad Wrap$4.99
Seasoned Garbonzo Beans, Cucumber, Tomato and Mixed Greens in a Wheat Wrap
Turkey BLT Caesar Wrap$6.79
Turkey, Bacon, Tomato, Romaine, Caesar and Parmesan Cheese in a Wrap.
Served with Chips and a Pickle.
Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich$2.99
Cage Free Egg and Cheese on English Muffin.
Build Your Own Omelet$3.99
Build Your Own 3-Egg Omelet with your choice of Meat, Cheese and Fresh Vegetables
The Chicken Sandwich$4.89
Hot Grilled Chicken Breast with Lettuce Tomato and Cheddar Cheese on a Brioche Roll.
Garden Salad$4.99
Fresh Greens, Shredded Carrots, Cucumber, Grape Tomato, Red Onion and Bell Pepper.
Tater Tots$2.99
A Fan Favorite. Oven Baked Golden Brown.
Bagel & Cream Cheese$2.29
Grilled to Order
Breakfast Combo Meal$5.99
Two Eggs Any Style, Choice of Meat and Toast with Tator Tots or Hashbrown.
See full menu

Location

210N Brinton Lake Rd

Thornton PA

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bravo Pizza of Concord

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Shere-E-Punjab Indian Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come and enjoy

Terrain Cafe in Glen Mills

No reviews yet

Terrain’s greenhouse cafe offers seasonally changing brunch, lunch, and dinner menus featuring hand-selected local produce, meats, and dairy alongside a thoughtfully curated beverage program from near and far. Served in a deliberately designed environment to blur the line between indoor and outdoor spaces, each cafe’s décor is unique, providing an inspiring dining experience every time.
Guests are welcome to BYOB at the Terrain cafe at Styer’s.

Bagel Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston