Dog Haus Biergarten

2464 N Lincoln

Popular Items

THE HANGOVER$9.99
white american cheese, smoked bacon, haus chili, fried egg, mayo
TATER TOTS
CHILI THE KID
white american cheese, haus chili, cripsy onions, chipotle aioli
CHEESEBURGER SLIDER$2.49
mayo, white american cheese, caramelized onions; served on a kIng's hawaiian roll
CHILI CHEESE TOTS$4.99
FRIES
HOLY AIOLI$9.49
white american cheese, smoked bacon, caramelized onions, garlic aioli
CHILI IDOL
haus chili, cheese sauce, onions
DOWNTOWN
smoked bacon wrapped dog, caramelized onions, pickled peppers, mayo, mustard, ketchup
COWBOY
smoked bacon wrapped dog, cheese sauce, crispy onions, bbq sauce

Location

2464 N Lincoln

Chicago IL

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
