Go
Toast
  • /
  • Suwanee
  • /
  • Peri Peri Chicken - Marietta

Peri Peri Chicken - Marietta

Come in and enjoy!

1482 Roswell RD

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Samosa Chaat$7.99
Tandoori Chicken Wrap$7.49
Jerk Chicken Wrap$7.49
Platter 2$12.99
Includes dates, Rooh Afza milk, samosa chaat, choice of fruit, rice and salad, 3 pc grilled leg and thigh
Shammi Kabab$2.99
Peri Peri Fried Chicken Wrap$7.49
Peri Peri Chargrilled Chicken Wrap$7.49
Platter 3$18.99
Includes a date, fresh fruit, 2 samosas, chana chaat, dahi pulki, 3 pcs chargrilled peri peri chicken, and rice!
Platter 1$10.99
Includes dates, Rooh Afza milk, chicken/veg samosa, choice of fruit, rice and salad, 3 pc grilled leg and thigh
Bun Kabab$6.99
See full menu

Location

1482 Roswell RD

Marietta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Xdrenaline Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

African Soulfood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Infusion Crab ATL

No reviews yet

I.D. & Credit/Debit Card used for purchase is required by the true card holder at checkout.
Thank you for understanding.
Come in and enjoy!

FUZE Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston