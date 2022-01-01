Go
  • Waco
  • Buzzard Billy's

Buzzard Billy's

The best river-side eating in Waco. Enjoy classic Cajun and American cuisine right on the Brazos River with a spectacular nighttime view of the colorful, LED-lit I-35 bridges. Bring the kids as well! They will love feeding the turtles and ducks.

100 Interstate 35 N

Popular Items

Cup Of Spin Dip$4.00
A smaller cup portion of our spinach artichoke dip.
Sautéed Spinach$5.00
Sautéed spinach with caramelized onions and garlic
French Fries$2.99
Loaded Mashed Potatoes$5.00
Kid Burger$8.00
5oz Akaushi beef patty served on a brioche bun.
Catfish Filet (1)$6.99
1 catfish filet prepared to your style of choice
Coleslaw$2.99
Hush Puppies$2.99
Kid Fried Gator$6.00
Hand breaded alligator tail.
Etouffee$18.00
Crawfish or shrimp sautéed with garlic and Cajun spices, simmered in a spicy, buttery mahogany roux sauce. Served with rice.
Location

100 Interstate 35 N

Waco TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
