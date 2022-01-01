Buzzard Billy's
The best river-side eating in Waco. Enjoy classic Cajun and American cuisine right on the Brazos River with a spectacular nighttime view of the colorful, LED-lit I-35 bridges. Bring the kids as well! They will love feeding the turtles and ducks.
100 Interstate 35 N
Location
Waco TX
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
