Latitude 42° Brewing Company

Established in 2013, Latitude 42 Brewing Co. is passionate about craft beer and spirits paired with inspired food, that is intended to be enjoyed in the company of family and friends. We are committed to providing fresh, locally sourced and innovative menu options that can only be found here at L42. Our devotion to providing a full-circle customer service experience to all of guests is of the utmost importance. We will always be committed to our community and to showcasing local nonprofit's admirable causes. We welcome you into our family and appreciate your patronage.

6101 W Main St

Popular Items

Pickle Pie$14.00
Gouda cream sauce, mozzarella, Freestone Pickle Co. pickles, bacon, red onion, fresh parsley, Parmesan
Peanut Butter Brownie$8.50
Grand Traverse Pie Co. fudge brownie, Vanilla Plainwell Ice Cream, peanut butter sauce, ganache, Butterfinger crumbles and confectioners’ sugar
Key Lime Pie$7.50
Grand Traverse Pie Co. tart Key Lime pie, graham cracker crust, raspberry coulis and confectioners’
Caramelized Onion Dip$8.50
Black pepper –sea salt kettle chips, sour cream, cream cheese, caramelized onion, garlic, parsley
Caribbean Shrimp Skewers$14.00
Caribbean jerk shrimp skewers, mixed greens, red onion, grape tomatoes, mango, goat cheese, coconut, almonds, mango-pineapple vinaigrette, yellow curry aioli.
Blackened Shrimp Taco$15.00
Blackened shrimp, creamy ginger slaw, Chihuahua cheese, lettuce, scallions, chipotle crema, lime
Death by Chocolate Brownie$8.50
Grand Traverse Pie Co. fudge brownie, Chocolate Plainwell Ice Cream, ganache, coco nibs, and coco powder |
Chip Dip Trio$12.50
A seasonal selection of (3) fresh salsas and tortilla chips
Large House Fry$6.50
Black pepper and sea salt fries
Bangkok Shrimp$13.00
Torpedo coconut shrimp, egg fried rice, bell pepper, snap peas, water chestnut, sweet corn, carrot, onion, garlic, tuxedo sesame seeds, scallion, crispy bean threads, Mae Ploy sweet chili sauce
6101 W Main St

Kalamazoo MI

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
