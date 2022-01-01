Go
The Drop Zone Pizzeria

301 South Defiance Street

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Salad$9.00
Spring Mix Greens, Seasoned Chicken, Red Onion, Green Peppers, Tomato, Bacon & Cheese.
Boneless Wings (6)$7.00
12" Taco Pizza$15.00
Beans, Ground Beef, Chorizo,Red Onions, Black Olives, 4 Cheese Blend, Topped With Lettuce, Tomato, Nacho Chips, Served With Side Salsa & Sour Cream
10" Sweet Heat Chicken$12.00
BBQ Sauce, Pickles, Seasoned Chicken, Bacon, Red Onions, Light Jalapeno Drizzle With Ranch.
10" Aloha$11.00
BBQ Sauce, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple & Extra Cheese
12" Italian Sub$9.50
Ham, Salami, Red Onion, Banana Peppers & Italian Dressing.
16" Cheese Pizza$14.00
Chef Salad$9.00
Sping Mix Greens, Crispy Chicken, Red Onion, Green Peppers, Tomato, Bacon & Cheese.
10" The Hangar$13.00
Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Ground Beef, Bacon, Mushrooms, Greeen Peppers, Red Onions & Black Olives
10" Hawaiian Pizza$11.00
Ham, Bacon, Pineapple & Extra Cheese
Location

301 South Defiance Street

Stryker OH

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Casa Vieja

No reviews yet

Come enjoy authentic, traditional Mexican food prepared fresh everyday. With 25 years of experience, you will get outstanding service and amazing food.
Whether you are here with your friends, family, or co-workers, you're sure to find something delicious on our extensive menu. Be sure to ask your server about the meals we have on our daily special menu. Come in and refresh yourself on your lunch break, or join us after a long hard day for a relaxing dinner. Enjoy a beer or one of our specialty margaritas. We are open 7 days a week at both locations to fill your appetite for authentic Mexican cuisine. If you're looking for amazing Mexican dishes made fresh daily, you've come to the right place! We look forward to serving you!

