cultivare Greens & Grains

Serving flavor-forward, health-focused salads, sandwiches, grain bowls and more.

13366 Metcalf Ave.

Popular Items

Miso-Mushroom Bowl$10.99
Sesame Yuzu Mushrooms, Quinoa Blend OR Cauliflower Rice, Massaged Kale, Beets, Sweet Potatoes, Savory Granola.
Recommended Dressing: Maple-miso Dressing.
Southwest Bowl$10.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Quinoa Blend OR Cauliflower Rice, Black Beans, Roasted Corn, Pico de Gallo, Smashed Avocado, Chicharones, Charred Jalapeno, Micro Cilantro.
Recommended Dressing: Smokey Chipotle Ranch.
Hanoi Chicken$10.99
Marinated Chicken Thigh, Romaine / Napa Cabbage Blend, Bean Sprouts, Cucumbers, Carrots, Red Onion, Micro Cilantro, Mint, Sambal Candied Peanuts.
Recommended Dressing: Sesame Peanut.
Craft Your Own Bowl or Salad$8.99
Build your own salad or bowl. Choose one base, one protein, four toppings and a dressing.
Mexican Caesar$9.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine, Pico de Gallo, Jalapeno, Toasted Pepitas, Chili-Lime Tortilla Strips, Cotija Cheese.
Recommended Dressing: Creamy Cilantro-Lime Caesar.
Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl$13.99
Fresh Ahi Tuna Served Raw, Quinoa Blend OR Cauliflower Rice, Yuzu Ponzu Marinade, Cucumber, Mango, Sambal Candied Peanuts, Sriracha Mayo, Black and White Sesame Seeds.
Hummus Trio$8.99
Our house-made hummus served with three different variations: original, chimichurri with toasted pine nuts, harissa roasted red pepper with almonds. Served with with toasted pita or cucumber rounds
Steak & Gorgonzola (S&G)$11.99
Marinated Petite Beef Tenderloin, Signature Lettuce Blend, Tomato, Roasted Corn, Red Onion, Gorgonzola, Parsley.
Recommended Dressing: Black Pepper Horseradish.
Roasted Cauliflower Bites$6.99
Cauliflower bites seasoned and roasted to perfection, tossed in a flavor of your choosing and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Everything Bagel$11.99
Smoked Salmon, Romaine / Spinach Blend, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Fresh Dill, Capers, Meshuggah, Everything Bagel Croutons, Everything Bagel Seasoning, .
Recommended Dressing: Creamy Dill.

13366 Metcalf Ave.

Overland Park KS

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
