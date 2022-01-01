Go
Rye Society Denver

We offer the best of traditional Jewish comfort food!

3090 Larimer Street

Popular Items

Dr. Rosen's Feel Good Bowl$15.50
Sweet Potatoes, Mushrooms, Curried Cauliflower, Quinoa, Kale, Avocado, Pepitas, Tamari Carrot Vinaigrette
Hebrew Hammer$12.00
Acme Lox, Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Capers, Cucumber, Dill, Plain Schmear
Matzah Ball Soup$8.00
Standard$8.00
Bacon or Ham, American or Cheddar Cheese, Egg, Ketchup
Rye Egg$11.00
Pastrami, Swiss,Egg, Russian Dressing
The Rye Reuben$17.00
Steamed Corned Beef, Swiss, Kraut, Russian Dressing, Toasted Rye Bread
18 + 1$17.00
Steamed Pastrami or Turkey Pastrami, Slaw, Russian Dressing, Swiss, Toasted Rye Bread
The Green Gables$14.50
Thinly Sliced Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Tomato, Horseradish Aioli, Ciabatta
Bagel & Schmear$5.00
Plain, Sesame, Everything
Latkes$7.00
3 Latkes Served With Applesauce & Sour Cream

Location

Denver CO

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
