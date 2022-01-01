Rye Society Denver

Larimer Lounge

No reviews yet

A RiNo Original, Larimer Lounge was established in 2002 as an independently owned and operated music venue and bar. We also feature large patios, local beers, craft cocktails and a friendly vibe on the best block in RiNo!

Located at 2721 Larimer Street, the Larimer Lounge has brought live national and local up-and-coming acts nightly for fans to enjoy in an intimate setting.

This just in! We now have expanded bar seating which requires No Ticket along with large outdoor patios, so stop by for a cold beer or drink anytime!

