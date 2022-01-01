Go
  • New York
  • /
  • Sauce Pizzeria - Moynihan Train Station

Sauce Pizzeria - Moynihan Train Station

Come in and enjoy!

421 8th Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

POLAND SPRING 16OZ$1.75
Plastic bottle 16oz
PEPPERONI PIE$30.00
Thin crust with tomato sauce, sliced mozzarella, parmesan, pepperoni, and homemade breadcrumbs
WHITE PIE$30.00
Thin crust with shredded mozzarella cheese, creamy ricotta cheese sauce, fresh spinach, homemade garlic oil, & parmesan cheese.
CHEESE PIE$27.00
Thin crust with tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, parmesan, and fresh bocconcini (vegetarian)
DIET COKE (can)$2.00
Can 12oz
PESTO ARTICHOKE PIE$29.00
Thin crust with sliced mozzarella cheese, homemade pesto sauce, roasted cherry tomatoes, roasted artichokes, & parmesan cheese. *Contains Nuts*
10" VEGAN PIE$27.00
VODKA PIE$27.00
Thin crust with mantecato sauce, sliced mozzarella, parmesan, and homemade breadcrumbs (vegetarian)
Location

421 8th Avenue

Manhattan NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
